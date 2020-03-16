Update: WWE's Contingency Plans For NXT TakeOver & 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame 2020.

As previously reported WWE has confirmed WrestleMania 36 will not take place in Tampa Floria, instead, it will broadcast from the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Laprade said WWE is planning a big NXT show on Wednesday prior to WrestleMania and Hall of Fame speeches could be included in the Raw and SmackDown broadcasts as cut-ins.

Here is his tweet, translated:

"As for NXT TakeOver and HOF, the two will not take place in their planned forms. Rumor has it that the Wednesday before WrestleMania, a big NXT show, similar to TakeOver, will be shown on TV. For HOF, speeches could furnish Raw and SD"

It should be noted WWE has not officially revealed their contingency plans for NXT TakeOver or the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE AXXESS is almost certainly not taking place in any form.

::: FOLLOW FOR WRESTLEMANIA NEWS :::

Keep updated on the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on pro-wrestling, join WNS Forum. Also Follow WNS on Twitter for breaking news, updates, and WrestleMania 36 week coverage. Click the follow button below...

Follow @WNSource