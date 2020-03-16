Lesnar, Orton and McIntyre All Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

WATCH: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returns to Raw for 3:16 Day, Bonus Off-Air Footage

WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Monday Night Raw: 1. Steve Austin declares 3:16 Day a National Ho[...] Mar 17 - WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Monday Night Raw: 1. Steve Austin declares 3:16 Day a National Ho[...]

A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with some amendments. We at WrestlingNewsSource.com [...] Mar 17 - We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with some amendments. We at WrestlingNewsSource.com [...]

Updated Card For WrestleMania 36 Following Monday's WWE Raw

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and will at WrestleMania 36 go up against Seth Rollins. Below is the updated and announced card which [...] Mar 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and will at WrestleMania 36 go up against Seth Rollins. Below is the updated and announced card which [...]

Did You Notice The Undertaker's New Look On Monday's WWE Raw?

For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look. The Undertaker came down to the ring to an empty WWE Perf[...] Mar 16 - For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look. The Undertaker came down to the ring to an empty WWE Perf[...]

WrestleCon 2020 Has Been Officially Canceled

Following the news that WWE has canceled WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moved it to the Performance Center, WrestleCon has announced that its annual convention has been canceled. Fans will receive a f[...] Mar 16 - Following the news that WWE has canceled WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moved it to the Performance Center, WrestleCon has announced that its annual convention has been canceled. Fans will receive a f[...]

Update: WWE's Contingency Plans For NXT TakeOver & 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame 2020. As previously reported WWE has confirmed [...] Mar 16 - In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame 2020. As previously reported WWE has confirmed [...]

Kevin Owens Issues a Challenge to Seth Rollins for WrestleMania

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. He's made his decision.@FightOwensFight wants to[...] Mar 16 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. He's made his decision.@FightOwensFight wants to[...]

Lesnar, Orton and McIntyre All Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. NEXT WEEK LIV[...] Mar 16 - It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. NEXT WEEK LIV[...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Addresses Shayna Baszler on Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch delivered a message to her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: #TheMan has a MESSAGE for @QoSBaszler o[...] Mar 16 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch delivered a message to her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw: #TheMan has a MESSAGE for @QoSBaszler o[...]

WWE Raw Results: Rey Mysterio vs. U.S. Champion Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio picked up a pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title match. .@reymysterio battles the #USChamp[...] Mar 16 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio picked up a pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title match. .@reymysterio battles the #USChamp[...]

Edge Challenges Randy Orton to a Match at WrestleMania with Added Stipulation

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. "At #WrestleMania... if you got the guts, it'[...] Mar 16 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. "At #WrestleMania... if you got the guts, it'[...]

WWE Cancels WrestleMania 36 In Tampa Bay, Moved To Performance Center

In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event will not take place in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavi[...] Mar 16 - In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event will not take place in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavi[...]

SmackDown In New Orleans Postponed, WWE Live Event Canceled

It will come as no surprise that WWE has lost its venue for SmackDown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Smoothie King Center in [...] Mar 16 - It will come as no surprise that WWE has lost its venue for SmackDown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Smoothie King Center in [...]

Lio Rush Says He Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Wrestling For WWE Right Now

Forbes recently spoke to NXT star Lio Rush who revealed he isn't comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared [...] Mar 16 - Forbes recently spoke to NXT star Lio Rush who revealed he isn't comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared [...]

Cody Rhodes Donating Merchandise Money To Coronavirus Outbreak

Cody Rhodes is selling a new American Nightmare t-shirt for the United Way. The money made from the sale of the t-shirt will go toward victims of the Coronavirus outbreak. You made remember Cody also[...] Mar 16 - Cody Rhodes is selling a new American Nightmare t-shirt for the United Way. The money made from the sale of the t-shirt will go toward victims of the Coronavirus outbreak. You made remember Cody also[...]

Bret Hart Calls Goldberg The Most Unprofessional Wrestler In The Business

During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't have a good word to say about current WWE Universal Champion Goldb[...] Mar 16 - During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't have a good word to say about current WWE Universal Champion Goldb[...]

Alberto Del Rio Says He’s Been In Talks With WWE

In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible return. "We have been in communication," Albert[...] Mar 16 - In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible return. "We have been in communication," Albert[...]

News On Possible Date For WWE WrestleMania 36 Should It Be Postponed

In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction the company will go in with regards to their cont[...] Mar 16 - In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction the company will go in with regards to their cont[...]

AEW Dynamite To Broadcast From Closed Set Locations For The Foreseeable

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance. The following statement was released: As a precaut[...] Mar 16 - Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance. The following statement was released: As a precaut[...]

Vince McMahon Against Holding WrestleMania 36 In An Empty Stadium

WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building. It should be noted this account has insider sources, and has[...] Mar 16 - WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building. It should be noted this account has insider sources, and has[...]

WWE Adds Ten WCW Saturday Night Episodes Onto WWE Network

Expect to see ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night. They have been added to the on-demand section of WWE Network. The episodes are from summer 1993. Below are the episodes and what they contain[...] Mar 16 - Expect to see ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night. They have been added to the on-demand section of WWE Network. The episodes are from summer 1993. Below are the episodes and what they contain[...]

Impact Wrestling Paying Talent For Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Impact Wrestling like all pro-wrestling promotions has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, forcing them to cancel or postpone upcoming shows. Today, Impact tag team champion Ethan Page tweeted : [...] Mar 16 - Impact Wrestling like all pro-wrestling promotions has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, forcing them to cancel or postpone upcoming shows. Today, Impact tag team champion Ethan Page tweeted : [...]

Jerry Lawler Says He's Not Worried About Coronavirus

WWE Raw announcer Jerry Lawler was a guest on the Cerrito Live podcast and discussed Coronavirus and his thoughts on the Pandemic: "What are you gonna do if you get it? They say there’s no tr[...] Mar 16 - WWE Raw announcer Jerry Lawler was a guest on the Cerrito Live podcast and discussed Coronavirus and his thoughts on the Pandemic: "What are you gonna do if you get it? They say there’s no tr[...]

WWE Posts Confirmation About This Week's NXT Being At The Performance Center

To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center. As you may have noticed, last week’s episode took place at[...] Mar 16 - To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center. As you may have noticed, last week’s episode took place at[...]