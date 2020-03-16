WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Edge Challenges Randy Orton to a Match at WrestleMania with Added Stipulation
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 16, 2020
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36.
