WWE Cancels WrestleMania 36 In Tampa Bay, Moved To Performance Center

In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event will not take place in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Instead, production of the pay-per-view will move to WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network.

There will be no live audience, just essential personnel.

Below is the statement released by WWE:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Extraordinary times, but the show must go on!

