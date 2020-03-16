News On Possible Date For WWE WrestleMania 36 Should It Be Postponed

In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction the company will go in with regards to their contingency plans.

It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida was discussed as the location if all else fails, but it remains unknown if this is something Vince McMahon would consider for an event of this importance. Weekly WWE television is expected to film from the PC for the foreseeable.

Insider source @WrestleVotes today also reported that McMahon didn't seem set on the idea of hosting an empty stadium Mania, in fact, it was his least favorite option.

Another possibility is the show will be postponed until June 7, this is a rumor that has been circulating among talent, but is far from confirmed. The only risk with this is the pandemic could rage on until late August or even the end of 2020.

Some sources are reporting that Vince McMahon is adamant the show will take place live on April 5, 2020, hence why they are still advertising matches and storylines, but again we will not know for sure what he or the company has planned until WWE releases a statement, which is expected very soon.

::: FOLLOW FOR FAST UPDATES :::

Keep updated on the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on pro-wrestling, join WNS Forum. Also Follow WNS on Twitter for breaking news, updates, and the status of WrestleMania 36. Click the follow button below...

Follow @WNSource