AEW Dynamite To Broadcast From Closed Set Locations For The Foreseeable

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 16, 2020

AEW Dynamite To Broadcast From Closed Set Locations For The Foreseeable

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance.

The following statement was released:

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 15 in Boston, MA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only. The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on August 5. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority.  We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

Tags: #aew #aewdynamite
https://wrestlr.me/62174/  

