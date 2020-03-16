Vince McMahon Against Holding WrestleMania 36 In An Empty Stadium

WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building.

It should be noted this account has insider sources, and has gotten things correct in the past such as Samoe Joe's WWE Wellness Policy suspension among other things.

WrestleVotes stated that they have no new information on WrestleMania, but a good source told him that Vince is NOT going to be open to holding the event in an empty stadium.

“I don’t have much new info on WrestleMania, but I do know, according to a good source, that Vince really does not want to host the event in an empty stadium. He’s very much against it, his least favorite option I’ve heard.”