Impact Wrestling Paying Talent For Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Want everyone to know @IMPACTWRESTLING is paying the per-day talent for the cancelled events happening @ the end of March Just incase the sheets wants a heart warming story ... instead of assuming the worst 🤙 Thanks @EdNordholm / @ScottDAmore my family appreciate it 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/RO7zKkpzM7

Impact Wrestling like all pro-wrestling promotions has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, forcing them to cancel or postpone upcoming shows. Today, Impact tag team champion Ethan Page tweeted :

Edge Challenges Randy Orton to a Match at WrestleMania with Added Stipulation

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. "At #WrestleMania... if you got the guts, it'[...] Mar 16 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. "At #WrestleMania... if you got the guts, it'[...]

WWE Cancels WrestleMania 36 In Tampa Bay, Moved To Performance Center

In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event will not take place in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavi[...] Mar 16 - In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event will not take place in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavi[...]

SmackDown In New Orleans Postponed, WWE Live Event Canceled

It will come as no surprise that WWE has lost its venue for SmackDown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Smoothie King Center in [...] Mar 16 - It will come as no surprise that WWE has lost its venue for SmackDown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Smoothie King Center in [...]

Lio Rush Says He Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Wrestling For WWE Right Now

Forbes recently spoke to NXT star Lio Rush who revealed he isn't comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared [...] Mar 16 - Forbes recently spoke to NXT star Lio Rush who revealed he isn't comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared [...]

Cody Rhodes Donating Merchandise Money To Coronavirus Outbreak

Cody Rhodes is selling a new American Nightmare t-shirt for the United Way. The money made from the sale of the t-shirt will go toward victims of the Coronavirus outbreak. You made remember Cody also[...] Mar 16 - Cody Rhodes is selling a new American Nightmare t-shirt for the United Way. The money made from the sale of the t-shirt will go toward victims of the Coronavirus outbreak. You made remember Cody also[...]

Bret Hart Calls Goldberg The Most Unprofessional Wrestler In The Business

During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't have a good word to say about current WWE Universal Champion Goldb[...] Mar 16 - During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't have a good word to say about current WWE Universal Champion Goldb[...]

Alberto Del Rio Says He’s Been In Talks With WWE

In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible return. "We have been in communication," Albert[...] Mar 16 - In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible return. "We have been in communication," Albert[...]

News On Possible Date For WWE WrestleMania 36 Should It Be Postponed

In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction the company will go in with regards to their cont[...] Mar 16 - In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction the company will go in with regards to their cont[...]

AEW Dynamite To Broadcast From Closed Set Locations For The Foreseeable

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance. The following statement was released: As a precaut[...] Mar 16 - Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance. The following statement was released: As a precaut[...]

Vince McMahon Against Holding WrestleMania 36 In An Empty Stadium

WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building. It should be noted this account has insider sources, and has[...] Mar 16 - WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building. It should be noted this account has insider sources, and has[...]

WWE Adds Ten WCW Saturday Night Episodes Onto WWE Network

Expect to see ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night. They have been added to the on-demand section of WWE Network. The episodes are from summer 1993. Below are the episodes and what they contain[...] Mar 16 - Expect to see ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night. They have been added to the on-demand section of WWE Network. The episodes are from summer 1993. Below are the episodes and what they contain[...]

Impact Wrestling Paying Talent For Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Jerry Lawler Says He's Not Worried About Coronavirus

WWE Raw announcer Jerry Lawler was a guest on the Cerrito Live podcast and discussed Coronavirus and his thoughts on the Pandemic: "What are you gonna do if you get it? They say there’s no tr[...] Mar 16 - WWE Raw announcer Jerry Lawler was a guest on the Cerrito Live podcast and discussed Coronavirus and his thoughts on the Pandemic: "What are you gonna do if you get it? They say there’s no tr[...]

WWE Posts Confirmation About This Week's NXT Being At The Performance Center

To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center. As you may have noticed, last week’s episode took place at[...] Mar 16 - To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center. As you may have noticed, last week’s episode took place at[...]

Tonight's Raw With No Live Audience Could Feel Very Different From SmackDown

As seen on Friday, SmackDown on FOX took place from the WWE Performance Center. For the first time ever there no live audience for the show due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fightful is reporting that[...] Mar 16 - As seen on Friday, SmackDown on FOX took place from the WWE Performance Center. For the first time ever there no live audience for the show due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fightful is reporting that[...]

NWA Powerrr Suspended, Crockett Cup Postponed - Statement

NWA has announced that it has postponed the Crockett Cup on April 19 as well as the NWA Powerrr tapings on April 20-21 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE T[...] Mar 16 - NWA has announced that it has postponed the Crockett Cup on April 19 as well as the NWA Powerrr tapings on April 20-21 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE T[...]

Triple H And William Regal Congratulate Jushin Liger

WWE officially announced today that Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Weekend. Triple H took to[...] Mar 16 - WWE officially announced today that Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Weekend. Triple H took to[...]

Tonight's Monday Night RAW Preview

Tonight WWE will be celebrating "3:16 Day" on Monday Night RAW. It will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Hall of Famer [...] Mar 16 - Tonight WWE will be celebrating "3:16 Day" on Monday Night RAW. It will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Hall of Famer [...]

Jushin "Thunder" Liger Officially Confirmed for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has officially confirmed that international wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be included in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. BREAKING: @Liger_NJPW is the latest inductee in t[...] Mar 16 - WWE has officially confirmed that international wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be included in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. BREAKING: @Liger_NJPW is the latest inductee in t[...]

Will Ospreay Unable To Attend U.S. Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to travel to the United States next month[...] Mar 15 - Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to travel to the United States next month[...]

Hulk Hogan Has Postponed "Beach Party" Event In Tampa

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he has canceled his April 6th "Hogan Beach Party" event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted, "While we have been looking forward to an[...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he has canceled his April 6th "Hogan Beach Party" event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted, "While we have been looking forward to an[...]

WATCH: Flair vs. Lynch vs. Banks Full-Length Women's Championship Match from WrestleMania 32

WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 32, which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks compete in a Triple Threat Match for the [...] Mar 15 - WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 32, which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks compete in a Triple Threat Match for the [...]

Seth Rollins Comments On WWE WrestleMania 36 Status

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about WrestleMania 36 status a during a live video on Deadboys Fitness Instagram page Here is what he said: "First of all — WrestleMania — I don&rs[...] Mar 15 - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about WrestleMania 36 status a during a live video on Deadboys Fitness Instagram page Here is what he said: "First of all — WrestleMania — I don&rs[...]

Edge Confirmed For WWE Raw At The Performance Center

As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown, the event will have no live audience. Edge[...] Mar 15 - As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown, the event will have no live audience. Edge[...]