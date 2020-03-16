WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Posts Confirmation About This Week's NXT Being At The Performance Center
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 16, 2020
To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center.
As you may have noticed, last week’s episode took place at the performance center due to Full Sail not being available. Shortly after that the USA and other countries have slapped measures dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“This Wednesday night, NXT will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled at Full Sail Live. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”
Full Sail University announced last week that events on campus are being suspended through the end of April due to the outbreak.
Mar 16 - In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible return. "We have been in communication," Albert[...]
Mar 16 - Tonight WWE will be celebrating "3:16 Day" on Monday Night RAW. It will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Hall of Famer [...]
