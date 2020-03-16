Tonight's Raw With No Live Audience Could Feel Very Different From SmackDown

As seen on Friday, SmackDown on FOX took place from the WWE Performance Center. For the first time ever there no live audience for the show due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fightful is reporting that WWE used SmackDown as "a test run" with no live audience and there are plans to make tonight's Raw very different from SmackDown.

Given the situation was just thrust upon WWE they didn't have much time to react and went with what they could, so it will be interesting to see what they come up with for tonight's Raw which will feature Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Edge.

How do you think WWE should produce shows that have no live audience?