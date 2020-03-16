Jushin "Thunder" Liger Officially Confirmed for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 16 - WWE has officially confirmed that international wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be included in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. BREAKING: @Liger_NJPW is the latest inductee in t[...]
Mar 15 - Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to travel to the United States next month[...]
Mar 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he has canceled his April 6th "Hogan Beach Party" event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted, "While we have been looking forward to an[...]
Mar 15 - WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 32, which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks compete in a Triple Threat Match for the [...]
Mar 15 - As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown, the event will have no live audience. Edge[...]
Mar 15 - Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Hardy have both been forced to pull out of FSW MECCA VI. Pillman has pulled himself due to an undisclosed illness and Matt Hardy has now announced he will not be able to mak[...]
UK Wrestling Legend Retiring From The Ring UK wrestling star Martin Kirby has revealed that he is set to retire from the ring. The UK star has worked for many promotions over the years and is highly respected on the independent scene. Will Os[...]
Mar 15 - PWInsider is reporting that the House of Hardcore return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on 4/11, along with the Icons of Wrestling convention before the show have both been canceled due to the Coro[...]
Mar 15 - Major League Wrestling temporarily suspends live events for 45 days due to Coronavirus pandemic Dear MLW fans, We hope this email finds you, your family and friends in good health. Due to the on [...]
Mar 15 - In a recent statement released by Combat Zone Wrestling, they have noted their 13th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight on Fite as well as their March 21st “Unapproved” event will still go on[...]
Mar 15 - As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe. A recent report from The Wrestling Observer revealed how sone in WWE co[...]
Mar 15 - Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling are the latest pro wrestling promotions to lose their venues due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. BCW announced that St. Clair College, the host for Lo[...]
Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter: IMPORTANT:Due to the very serious coronavirus concerns, my shows with @HEELZiggler in Houston and Fort Worth are being postponed. In ad[...]
Mar 14 - As was seen on last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy's version of the Twist of Fate has been renamed to the "Twist of Fury." Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter who[...]
Seattle Dragons Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Pro Football Talk is reporting that a Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The identity of the player has not been announced at this time. In a statement from th[...]
Mar 14 - The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency. The restrictions will begin on Monday night. [...]
Mar 14 - The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The episode dre[...]
Mar 14 - Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he filed for the "Cash Wheeler" name on Monday, Marc[...]