Will Ospreay Unable To Attend U.S. Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to travel to the United States next month for WrestleMania Week events in Tampa, Florida.

Ospreay tweeted, "So unfortunately with the United States putting a travel ban in place unfortunately the is no way I’m gonna be able to get to USA for WM weekend. Please do not take your frustrations out on @Highspots @ringofhonor or @GCWrestling_ Not their fault at all & promise I’ll be back."