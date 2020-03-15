Seth Rollins Comments On WWE WrestleMania 36 Status

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about WrestleMania 36 status a during a live video on Deadboys Fitness Instagram page

Here is what he said:

"First of all — WrestleMania — I don’t know. Don’t ask me questions. I don’t know. I’m not in charge of that. I go where they tell me.

This Monday I’ll be at RAW at the PC doing RAW in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably how NXT was on Wednesday, alright?

About WrestleMania, nobody knows. It’s all up in the air so just wait for further announcements on WWE’s social page or whatever."