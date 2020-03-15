Edge Confirmed For WWE Raw At The Performance Center

As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown, the event will have no live audience.

Edge has confirmed he will be in attendance to further his WrestleMania storyline with Randy Orton.

Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 15, 2020

WWE is reportedly still going ahead with WrestleMania plans but has a contingency in place should the event be canceled/postponed. The city of Tampa has publically said they will pull the plug on the event if Vince McMahon doesn't.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will also be on Raw to celebrate 3/16 day.

