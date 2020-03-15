WATCH: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. John Cena Full-Length Match from WrestleMania XXVIII

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel:

Jushin "Thunder" Liger Officially Confirmed for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has officially confirmed that international wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be included in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. [...] Mar 16 - WWE has officially confirmed that international wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be included in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]

Will Ospreay Unable To Attend U.S. Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not[...] Mar 15 - Will Ospreay has issued a statement on his Twitter that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, he will not[...]

Hulk Hogan Has Postponed "Beach Party" Event In Tampa

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he has canceled his April 6th "Hogan Beach Party" event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He [...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he has canceled his April 6th "Hogan Beach Party" event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He [...]

WATCH: Flair vs. Lynch vs. Banks Full-Length Women's Championship Match from WrestleMania 32

WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 32, which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sas[...] Mar 15 - WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 32, which saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sas[...]

Seth Rollins Comments On WWE WrestleMania 36 Status

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about WrestleMania 36 status a during a live video on Deadboys Fitness Instagram page Here is what he said: "[...] Mar 15 - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about WrestleMania 36 status a during a live video on Deadboys Fitness Instagram page Here is what he said: "[...]

Edge Confirmed For WWE Raw At The Performance Center

As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown,[...] Mar 15 - As previously reported, WWE has moved Monday's Raw to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Much like Friday's SmackDown,[...]

WATCH: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. John Cena Full-Length Match from WrestleMania XXVIII

WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...] Mar 15 - WWE posted the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...]

Matt Hardy & Brian Pillman Jr. Pulled From FSW MECCA VI

Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Hardy have both been forced to pull out of FSW MECCA VI. Pillman has pulled himself due to an undisclosed illness and Matt [...] Mar 15 - Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Hardy have both been forced to pull out of FSW MECCA VI. Pillman has pulled himself due to an undisclosed illness and Matt [...]

UK Wrestling Legend Retiring From The Ring

UK wrestling star Martin Kirby has revealed that he is set to retire from the ring. The UK star has worked for many promotions over the years and is h[...] Mar 15 - UK wrestling star Martin Kirby has revealed that he is set to retire from the ring. The UK star has worked for many promotions over the years and is h[...]

House of Hardcore Cancels ECW Arena Return Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

PWInsider is reporting that the House of Hardcore return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on 4/11, along with the Icons of Wrestling convention befor[...] Mar 15 - PWInsider is reporting that the House of Hardcore return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on 4/11, along with the Icons of Wrestling convention befor[...]

Major League Wrestling Temporarily Suspends Live Events

Major League Wrestling temporarily suspends live events for 45 days due to Coronavirus pandemic Dear MLW fans, We hope this email finds you, your [...] Mar 15 - Major League Wrestling temporarily suspends live events for 45 days due to Coronavirus pandemic Dear MLW fans, We hope this email finds you, your [...]

CZW Issues Statement Concerning Their 13th Anniversary Pay-Per-View

In a recent statement released by Combat Zone Wrestling, they have noted their 13th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight on Fite as well as their March 21[...] Mar 15 - In a recent statement released by Combat Zone Wrestling, they have noted their 13th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight on Fite as well as their March 21[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Liked About Eddie Guerrero

On his most recent podcast, Jim Ross revealed why Vince McMahon liked working with the late great Eddie Guerrero during his time in WWE: &ldq[...] Mar 15 - On his most recent podcast, Jim Ross revealed why Vince McMahon liked working with the late great Eddie Guerrero during his time in WWE: &ldq[...]

Update On Triple H’s Responsibilities In New WWE Role

As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe. A recent report from [...] Mar 15 - As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe. A recent report from [...]

Venue For Impact Wrestling Lockdown Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling are the latest pro wrestling promotions to lose their venues due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. BCW[...] Mar 15 - Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling are the latest pro wrestling promotions to lose their venues due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. BCW[...]

Eric Bischoff Again Responds To Tony Khan's Criticism Of WCW

Eric Bischoff has again responded to AEW President Tony Khan who recently used WCW as an example of "what not to do" with AEW. Check out what Bischoff[...] Mar 15 - Eric Bischoff has again responded to AEW President Tony Khan who recently used WCW as an example of "what not to do" with AEW. Check out what Bischoff[...]

Mick Foley Postpones Comedy Tour Events with Dolph Ziggler Due to Coronavirus

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter: IMPORTANT:Due to the very serious coronavirus concerns, my shows with @HEELZiggler in[...] Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter: IMPORTANT:Due to the very serious coronavirus concerns, my shows with @HEELZiggler in[...]

Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff Hardy's "Twist of Fury" Maneuver

As was seen on last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy's version of the Twist of Fate has been renamed to the "Twist of Fu[...] Mar 14 - As was seen on last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy's version of the Twist of Fate has been renamed to the "Twist of Fu[...]

Seattle Dragons Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pro Football Talk is reporting that a Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The identity of the player has not be[...] Mar 14 - Pro Football Talk is reporting that a Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The identity of the player has not be[...]

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Triple H Full-Length Match from WrestleMania XXVII

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...] Mar 14 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...]

WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior Full-Length Match from WrestleMania VI

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...] Mar 14 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...]

UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agenc[...] Mar 14 - The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agenc[...]

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed

The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience[...] Mar 14 - The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience[...]

Dash Wilder's New Ring Name Revealed, Trademark Filed

Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he[...] Mar 14 - Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he[...]