Hardy is set to return to FSW at the June anniversary show.

Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Hardy have both been forced to pull out of FSW MECCA VI. Pillman has pulled himself due to an undisclosed illness and Matt Hardy has now announced he will not be able to make the show due to travel issues.

WATCH: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. John Cena Full-Length Match from WrestleMania XXVIII

Matt Hardy & Brian Pillman Jr. Pulled From FSW MECCA VI

UK Wrestling Legend Retiring From The Ring

House of Hardcore Cancels ECW Arena Return Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Wrestling Temporarily Suspends Live Events

CZW Issues Statement Concerning Their 13th Anniversary Pay-Per-View

Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Liked About Eddie Guerrero

Update On Triple H’s Responsibilities In New WWE Role

Venue For Impact Wrestling Lockdown Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Eric Bischoff Again Responds To Tony Khan's Criticism Of WCW

Mick Foley Postpones Comedy Tour Events with Dolph Ziggler Due to Coronavirus

Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff Hardy's "Twist of Fury" Maneuver

Seattle Dragons Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Triple H Full-Length Match from WrestleMania XXVII

WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior Full-Length Match from WrestleMania VI

UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed

Dash Wilder's New Ring Name Revealed, Trademark Filed

Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shane McMahon Asked About Coronavirus Causing Trouble For WWE

Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ On WrestleMania 36 If Vince McMahon Doesn't

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Videos & Results from WWE Performance Center (03/13/2020)

Bret Hart to Appear on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin on WWE Network

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

