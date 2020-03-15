UK Wrestling Legend Retiring From The Ring

UK wrestling star Martin Kirby has revealed that he is set to retire from the ring. The UK star has worked for many promotions over the years and is highly respected on the independent scene.

Will Ospreay tweeted: “Honestly words can’t describe how heart broken I am to see you go man. You’re one of my absolute favourite guys to wrestle in the UK and blessed to have had that series in WCPW Thanks for everything man @MKirbyProEgo.”

