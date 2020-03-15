Update On Triple H’s Responsibilities In New WWE Role

As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe.

A recent report from The Wrestling Observer revealed how sone in WWE considered Triple H’s new role as a demotion. You may remember on Friday Night Smackdown this week Triple H made reference to this in a joke.

In an update from PWInsider, his new responsibilities will indeed mean more work for The Game.

"We are told that Triple H had been charged with spearheading a WWE decree to develop and open new WWE Performance Centers (domestically and internationally) so that the company can expand the number of the talents they groom for the future. Triple H remains overseeing all things WWE NXT but his major focus is continuing to set up the future of the company."

Demotion? we don't think so!

::: FOLLOW FOR FAST UPDATES :::

Keep updated on the impact Coronavirus is having on pro-wrestling. Follow WNS on Twitter for breaking news, updates, and the status of WrestleMania 36. Click the follow button below...

Follow @WNSource