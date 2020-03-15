WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On Triple H’s Responsibilities In New WWE Role
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 15, 2020
As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe.
A recent report from The Wrestling Observer revealed how sone in WWE considered Triple H’s new role as a demotion. You may remember on Friday Night Smackdown this week Triple H made reference to this in a joke.
In an update from PWInsider, his new responsibilities will indeed mean more work for The Game.
"We are told that Triple H had been charged with spearheading a WWE decree to develop and open new WWE Performance Centers (domestically and internationally) so that the company can expand the number of the talents they groom for the future. Triple H remains overseeing all things WWE NXT but his major focus is continuing to set up the future of the company."
Demotion? we don't think so!
