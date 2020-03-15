Venue For Impact Wrestling Lockdown Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 15 - Brian Pillman Jr. and Matt Hardy have both been forced to pull out of FSW MECCA VI. Pillman has pulled himself due to an undisclosed illness and Matt Hardy has now announced he will not be able to mak[...]
UK Wrestling Legend Retiring From The Ring UK wrestling star Martin Kirby has revealed that he is set to retire from the ring. The UK star has worked for many promotions over the years and is highly respected on the independent scene. Will Os[...]
Mar 15 - PWInsider is reporting that the House of Hardcore return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on 4/11, along with the Icons of Wrestling convention before the show have both been canceled due to the Coro[...]
Mar 15 - Major League Wrestling temporarily suspends live events for 45 days due to Coronavirus pandemic Dear MLW fans, We hope this email finds you, your family and friends in good health. Due to the on [...]
Mar 15 - In a recent statement released by Combat Zone Wrestling, they have noted their 13th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight on Fite as well as their March 21st “Unapproved” event will still go on[...]
Mar 15 - As previously reported, Triple was given a new corporate title and is now charge of expanding NXT territories across the globe. A recent report from The Wrestling Observer revealed how sone in WWE co[...]
Mar 15 - Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling are the latest pro wrestling promotions to lose their venues due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. BCW announced that St. Clair College, the host for Lo[...]
Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter: IMPORTANT:Due to the very serious coronavirus concerns, my shows with @HEELZiggler in Houston and Fort Worth are being postponed. In ad[...]
Mar 14 - As was seen on last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy's version of the Twist of Fate has been renamed to the "Twist of Fury." Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter who[...]
Seattle Dragons Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Pro Football Talk is reporting that a Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The identity of the player has not been announced at this time. In a statement from th[...]
Mar 14 - The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency. The restrictions will begin on Monday night. [...]
Mar 14 - The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The episode dre[...]
Mar 14 - Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he filed for the "Cash Wheeler" name on Monday, Marc[...]
Mar 14 - TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon and asked him his thoughts on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE. He said: "I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a[...]
Mar 14 - The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do about the event amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It is [...]
Mar 13 - The following are the results of the March 13th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Triple H welcomes everybody to the show 2. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa[...]
Mar 13 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network: [...]
Mar 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dol[...]