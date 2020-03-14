WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff Hardy's "Twist of Fury" Maneuver
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 14, 2020
As was seen on last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy's version of the Twist of Fate has been renamed to the "Twist of Fury."
Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter who asked Matt if he had trademarked the "Twist of Fate" name:
I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use "Twist of Fate." The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU
