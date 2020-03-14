WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel:

WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior Full-Length Match from WrestleMania VI

UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency. The restrictions will begin on Monday night. [...] Mar 14 - The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency. The restrictions will begin on Monday night. [...]

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed

The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The episode dre[...] Mar 14 - The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The episode dre[...]

Dash Wilder's New Ring Name Revealed, Trademark Filed

Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he filed for the "Cash Wheeler" name on Monday, Marc[...] Mar 14 - Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he filed for the "Cash Wheeler" name on Monday, Marc[...]

Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ohio Valley Wrestling issued the following: Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concern LOUISVILLE, Ky— Adhering to local, state an[...] Mar 14 - Ohio Valley Wrestling issued the following: Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concern LOUISVILLE, Ky— Adhering to local, state an[...]

Shane McMahon Asked About Coronavirus Causing Trouble For WWE

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon and asked him his thoughts on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE. He said: "I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a[...] Mar 14 - TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon and asked him his thoughts on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE. He said: "I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a[...]

Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ On WrestleMania 36 If Vince McMahon Doesn't

The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do about the event amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It is [...] Mar 14 - The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do about the event amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It is [...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Videos & Results from WWE Performance Center (03/13/2020)

The following are the results of the March 13th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Triple H welcomes everybody to the show 2. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa[...] Mar 13 - The following are the results of the March 13th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Triple H welcomes everybody to the show 2. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa[...]

Bret Hart to Appear on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin on WWE Network

It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network: [...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network: [...]

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE announces that @RobGronkowski will be on #SmackDo[...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE announces that @RobGronkowski will be on #SmackDo[...]

Kevin Nash & Scott Hall No Longer Appearing at Toy Con in Las Vegas

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dol[...] Mar 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dol[...]

Paige Apologizes to Fans for Missing Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but was unable to attend the event due to travel issu[...] Mar 13 - Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but was unable to attend the event due to travel issu[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Raw Will Take Place at Performance Center

WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facil[...] Mar 13 - WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facil[...]

FIRST-LOOK: Tonight's SmackDown Setup At WWE Performance Center

WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience in attendance. [...] Mar 13 - WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience in attendance. [...]

Upcoming AEW Dynamite Events Relocated due To Coronavirus Pandemic

All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed. AEW Statement: “MILWAUKEEAs a precautionary measure [...] Mar 13 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed. AEW Statement: “MILWAUKEEAs a precautionary measure [...]

Full Sail Suspends Events Through Until April, NXT Impacted?

Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...] Mar 13 - Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...]

Adam Page To Stop Accepting Beer From Fans, Issues Statement

AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...] Mar 13 - AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...]

AEW Announces New Match For Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...] Mar 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...]

John Cena Hypes His Appearance On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...] Mar 13 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...]

Cauliflower Alley Club 2020 Reunion Still Set To Take Place

Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...] Mar 13 - Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Likely Moving To The WWE Performance Center

As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...] Mar 13 - As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...]

WWE Backstage Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...] Mar 13 - Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...]

AEW Provides More Information On Next Week's Dynamite With "Restricted Audience"

AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...] Mar 13 - AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...]

Update On Which Brand Nia Jax Will Go To When She Returns

We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...] Mar 13 - We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...]