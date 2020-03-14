WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 14, 2020

UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agency.

The restrictions will begin on Monday night.

The United Kingdom and Ireland is a huge market for WWE during WrestleMania week, and it now seems inevitable that WWE or the City of Tampa will be forced to cancel or postpone the event.

See also:

- Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ On WrestleMania 36 If Vince McMahon Doesn't
- Shane McMahon Asked About Coronavirus Causing Trouble For WWE
- BT Sport To Fill Schedule With WWE Content Due Premier League Suspension

