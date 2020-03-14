WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 14, 2020

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed

The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The episode drew an average of 2.588 million viewers, up on last week's average of 2.453 million viewers.

The first hour scored 2.673 million viewers and the second 2.503 million viewers.

This is an overnight number and the actual rating won’t be known until Monday.

Source: Showbuzz Daily

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings
https://wrestlr.me/62142/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 14
WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior Full-Length Match from WrestleMania VI
WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...]
Mar 14 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel: [...]
Mar 14
UK and Ireland To Be Added To America's European Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Pandemic
The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agenc[...]
Mar 14 - The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, government sources have told the Reuters news agenc[...]
Mar 14
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Overnight Viewership Revealed
The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience[...]
Mar 14 - The overnight ratings have been released for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode which took place at the WWE Performance Center with no live audience[...]
Mar 14
Dash Wilder's New Ring Name Revealed, Trademark Filed
Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he[...]
Mar 14 - Dash Wilder of The Revival is to use "Cash Wheeler" as his ring name when he leaves WWE later this year. Wilder's, real name is Daniel Wheeler and he[...]
Mar 14
Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ohio Valley Wrestling issued the following: Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concern LOUI[...]
Mar 14 - Ohio Valley Wrestling issued the following: Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concern LOUI[...]
Mar 14
Shane McMahon Asked About Coronavirus Causing Trouble For WWE
TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon and asked him his thoughts on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE. He said: "I know[...]
Mar 14 - TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon and asked him his thoughts on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE. He said: "I know[...]

Mar 14
Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ On WrestleMania 36 If Vince McMahon Doesn't
The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do abou[...]
Mar 14 - The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do abou[...]
Mar 13
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Videos & Results from WWE Performance Center (03/13/2020)
The following are the results of the March 13th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Triple H welcomes everybody to the show 2. Bayley [...]
Mar 13 - The following are the results of the March 13th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Triple H welcomes everybody to the show 2. Bayley [...]
Mar 13
Bret Hart to Appear on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin on WWE Network
It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of [...]
Mar 13 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of [...]
Mar 13
Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE[...]
Mar 13 - It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE[...]
Mar 13
Kevin Nash & Scott Hall No Longer Appearing at Toy Con in Las Vegas
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be travel[...]
Mar 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be travel[...]

Mar 13
Paige Apologizes to Fans for Missing Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but[...]
Mar 13 - Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but[...]
Mar 13
WWE Officially Confirms Raw Will Take Place at Performance Center
WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly sch[...]
Mar 13 - WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly sch[...]
Mar 13
FIRST-LOOK: Tonight's SmackDown Setup At WWE Performance Center
WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic[...]
Mar 13 - WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic[...]
Mar 13
Upcoming AEW Dynamite Events Relocated due To Coronavirus Pandemic
All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed.  AEW Stateme[...]
Mar 13 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed.  AEW Stateme[...]
Mar 13
Full Sail Suspends Events Through Until April, NXT Impacted?
Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on We[...]
Mar 13 - Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on We[...]
Mar 13
Adam Page To Stop Accepting Beer From Fans, Issues Statement
AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from [...]
Mar 13 - AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from [...]
Mar 13
AEW Announces New Match For Next Week's Dynamite
AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will[...]
Mar 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will[...]
Mar 13
John Cena Hypes His Appearance On Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in att[...]
Mar 13 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in att[...]
Mar 13
Cauliflower Alley Club 2020 Reunion Still Set To Take Place
Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Bl[...]
Mar 13 - Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Bl[...]
Mar 13
Monday's WWE Raw Likely Moving To The WWE Performance Center
As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic.[...]
Mar 13 - As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic.[...]
Mar 13
WWE Backstage Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The re[...]
Mar 13 - Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The re[...]
Mar 13
AEW Provides More Information On Next Week's Dynamite With "Restricted Audience"
AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. [...]
Mar 13 - AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. [...]
Mar 13
Update On Which Brand Nia Jax Will Go To When She Returns
We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as th[...]
Mar 13 - We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as th[...]
Mar 13
BT Sport To Fill Schedule With WWE Content Due Premier League Suspension
In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Th[...]
Mar 13 - In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Th[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π