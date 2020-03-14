Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ On WrestleMania 36 If Vince McMahon Doesn't

The WWE WrestleMania 36 situation is becoming rather drawn out with many hoping WWE would have made a decision by now about what it intends to do about the event amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed Vince McMahon is holding out the decision because he would rather the city of Tampa cancel the event and not the company. On Thursday we reported WWE had "contingency plans in place" should government officials call the event off.

To further substantiate the above, FOX 13 in Tampa reported, WWE and Hillsborough County are in a "standoff" regarding the fate of WrestleMania.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller noted that city officials will make the call for WWE if they do not make a decision soon. Miller said, "I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that."

A statement from WWE read, "While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister cautioned that public safety needs to come first in the matter. He said on the matter, "I commend every sports franchise for erring on the side of caution. I hope the WWE follows suit. I don’t ever want to see people put profit over public safety."