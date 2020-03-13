GET HYPE, @MichaelCole !!! @RobGronkowski will be in the house on NEXT FRIDAY'S #SmackDown !!! @MojoRawleyWWE @TripleH pic.twitter.com/E8f4mI9AjH

👀👀👀👀 @MojoRawleyWWE announces that @RobGronkowski will be on #SmackDown NEXT WEEK!!! pic.twitter.com/RGeWY6caKb

It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

» More News From This Feed

Bret Hart to Appear on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin on WWE Network

It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network: [...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network: [...]

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE announces that @RobGronkowski will be on #SmackDo[...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE announces that @RobGronkowski will be on #SmackDo[...]

Kevin Nash & Scott Hall No Longer Appearing at Toy Con in Las Vegas

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dol[...] Mar 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dol[...]

Paige Apologizes to Fans for Missing Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but was unable to attend the event due to travel issu[...] Mar 13 - Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but was unable to attend the event due to travel issu[...]

WWE Officially Confirms Raw Will Take Place at Performance Center

WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facil[...] Mar 13 - WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facil[...]

FIRST-LOOK: Tonight's SmackDown Setup At WWE Performance Center

WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience in attendance. [...] Mar 13 - WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience in attendance. [...]

Upcoming AEW Dynamite Events Relocated due To Coronavirus Pandemic

All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed. AEW Statement: “MILWAUKEEAs a precautionary measure [...] Mar 13 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed. AEW Statement: “MILWAUKEEAs a precautionary measure [...]

Full Sail Suspends Events Through Until April, NXT Impacted?

Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...] Mar 13 - Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...]

Adam Page To Stop Accepting Beer From Fans, Issues Statement

AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...] Mar 13 - AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...]

AEW Announces New Match For Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...] Mar 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...]

John Cena Hypes His Appearance On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...] Mar 13 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...]

Cauliflower Alley Club 2020 Reunion Still Set To Take Place

Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...] Mar 13 - Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Likely Moving To The WWE Performance Center

As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...] Mar 13 - As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...]

WWE Backstage Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...] Mar 13 - Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...]

AEW Provides More Information On Next Week's Dynamite With "Restricted Audience"

AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...] Mar 13 - AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...]

Update On Which Brand Nia Jax Will Go To When She Returns

We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...] Mar 13 - We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...]

BT Sport To Fill Schedule With WWE Content Due Premier League Suspension

In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This leaves broadcasters like BT Sport with a lot of[...] Mar 13 - In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This leaves broadcasters like BT Sport with a lot of[...]

Big Update On Rob Gronkowski Signing With WWE

As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to debut on the SmackDown on FOX during the Mar[...] Mar 13 - As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to debut on the SmackDown on FOX during the Mar[...]

Triple H's New Role In WWE Viewed As A "Demotion"?

Triple H's new job title of EVP Global Talent Development and Strategy is being viewed by some as a demotion is company ranks, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. As you'll know Triple H[...] Mar 13 - Triple H's new job title of EVP Global Talent Development and Strategy is being viewed by some as a demotion is company ranks, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. As you'll know Triple H[...]

Impact Wrestling Star Refuses To Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to say he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. He tweeted: “Fu– characters, fu–[...] Mar 13 - Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to say he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. He tweeted: “Fu– characters, fu–[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Happy With Photo Of Ronda Rousey At WWE HQ

Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with senior WWE management. Dave Meltzer revealed that[...] Mar 13 - Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with senior WWE management. Dave Meltzer revealed that[...]

News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From The Performance Center

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation. The show was moved from Little Caesar&[...] Mar 13 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation. The show was moved from Little Caesar&[...]

Braun Strowman Upset At People's Lack Of Consideration For Coronavirus

Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...] Mar 12 - Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...]

This Weekend's WWE Live Event In Ohio Canceled

WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...] Mar 12 - WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...]