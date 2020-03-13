WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paige Apologizes to Fans for Missing Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 13, 2020
Former WWE Divas Champion and former
SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but was unable to attend the event due to travel issues.
Paige posted the following statement on Twitter:
https://wrestlr.me/62133/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 13
Mar 13 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - It's been announced that Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 👀👀👀👀@MojoRawleyWWE[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter: Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be travel[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Former WWE Divas Champion and former SmackDown General Manager Paige was scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE issued the following statement on Twitter: Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live AudienceThis Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly sch[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE has revealed the ring and set up for tonight's SmackDown which will be held in Florida from the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that upcoming Dynamite shows that were scheduled for Milwaukee and St. Louis have been postponed. AEW Stateme[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on We[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in att[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Bl[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic.[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The re[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as th[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Th[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Triple H's new job title of EVP Global Talent Development and Strategy is being viewed by some as a demotion is company ranks, according to Dave Meltz[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to say he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. H[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping t[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Manageme[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption an[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π