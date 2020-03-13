AEW Announces New Match For Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

Dynamite was moved to Jacksonville from Rochester, NY due to the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe. Below is the updated card:

- Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade

- Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

- The reveal of The Dark Order's leader, The Exalted One

- The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners receiving the advantage for the "Blood & Guts" match on March 25