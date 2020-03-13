Monday's WWE Raw Likely Moving To The WWE Performance Center

As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audience and only essential personnel will be there.

Insider source, WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that Monday's WWE Raw, which was to take place in Pittsburgh, will also likely move to the Performance Center.

Steve Austin is scheduled to return on the show for 3:16 day.