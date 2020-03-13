BT Sport To Fill Schedule With WWE Content Due Premier League Suspension

In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This leaves broadcasters like BT Sport with a lot of vacant broadcasting slots, which reportedly will be filled by WWE programming over the next several weeks.

BT Sport became the official UK provider WWE content in January and it looks like they will be stepping up their broadcasting with The Guardian reporting that BT Sport is looking to add WWE films and documentaries in order to missing spots.