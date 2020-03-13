Big Update On Rob Gronkowski Signing With WWE

As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE.

In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to debut on the SmackDown on FOX during the March 20 episode from New Orleans and will also appear at WrestleMania 36 to begin a storyline that will lead to a match.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gronk's WrestleMania 36 role is still being discussed by senior officials and nothing has yet been decided.

Gronk's contract is expected to allow him to wrestle a few matches with the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Boston from the TD Garden being one. He should be well received in Boston given he played his entire NFL career with the Patriots.