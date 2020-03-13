Triple H's New Role In WWE Viewed As A "Demotion"?

As you'll know Triple H was previously EVP of Talent, Live Events and Creative and was the head of talent relations. Meltzer added that "he was moved away from being in charge of talent and his main duties are now NXT, selling NXT TV rights overseas and expanding NXT globally" and it is interesting this information has been kept on the low for the last several months.

Triple H's new job title of EVP Global Talent Development and Strategy is being viewed by some as a demotion is company ranks, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Full Sail Suspends Events Through Until April, NXT Impacted?

Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...] Mar 13 - Full Sail University has announced that events have been suspended through April. This will no doubt affect NXT, which broadcasts from Full Sail on Wednesday's. It could be possible that WWE mo[...]

Adam Page To Stop Accepting Beer From Fans, Issues Statement

AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...] Mar 13 - AEW star Hangman Page is taking the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has issued a statement announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans at AEW shows. pic.twitter.com/rltSgbHf0x [...]

AEW Announces New Match For Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...] Mar 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode which will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match will feature Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butche[...]

John Cena Hypes His Appearance On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...] Mar 13 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX. John Cena is set to be in attendance to further his storyline with Bray Wyatt.&[...]

Cauliflower Alley Club 2020 Reunion Still Set To Take Place

Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...] Mar 13 - Amid all the event cancellations due to Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with plans for their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s offi[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Likely Moving To The WWE Performance Center

As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...] Mar 13 - As previously reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE also revealed the show will have no live audi[...]

WWE Backstage Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...] Mar 13 - Fox Sports has announced a suspension in production for their studio shows, this includes WWE Backstage which airs on FS1 every Tuesday night. The reason for the suspension is due to the on-going Cor[...]

AEW Provides More Information On Next Week's Dynamite With "Restricted Audience"

AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...] Mar 13 - AEW has provided an update on next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was moved their due to the Coronavirus outbreak. AEW announced that doors will open to a "restrict[...]

Update On Which Brand Nia Jax Will Go To When She Returns

We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...] Mar 13 - We reported earlier in the week that Nia Jax had been cleared to return to the ring after having double knee surgery last year. It was reported as the time that she will be returning on the SmackDown[...]

BT Sport To Fill Schedule With WWE Content Due Premier League Suspension

In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This leaves broadcasters like BT Sport with a lot of[...] Mar 13 - In the United Kingdom, it was announced that the Premier League football season will be taking a three-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This leaves broadcasters like BT Sport with a lot of[...]

Big Update On Rob Gronkowski Signing With WWE

As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to debut on the SmackDown on FOX during the Mar[...] Mar 13 - As previously reported, Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. In terms of what the company has planned for him, Gronk is expected to debut on the SmackDown on FOX during the Mar[...]

Impact Wrestling Star Refuses To Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to say he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. He tweeted: “Fu– characters, fu–[...] Mar 13 - Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to say he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. He tweeted: “Fu– characters, fu–[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Happy With Photo Of Ronda Rousey At WWE HQ

Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with senior WWE management. Dave Meltzer revealed that[...] Mar 13 - Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with senior WWE management. Dave Meltzer revealed that[...]

News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From The Performance Center

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation. The show was moved from Little Caesar&[...] Mar 13 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation. The show was moved from Little Caesar&[...]

Braun Strowman Upset At People's Lack Of Consideration For Coronavirus

Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...] Mar 12 - Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...]

This Weekend's WWE Live Event In Ohio Canceled

WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...] Mar 12 - WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...]

A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe. WNS has a glo[...] Mar 12 - We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe. WNS has a glo[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Business

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Statement on Potential Impact of COVID-1903/12/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today communicated perspective regard[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Statement on Potential Impact of COVID-1903/12/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today communicated perspective regard[...]

AEW Relocating Next Week’s Dynamite Broadcast To Jacksonville

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that next week’s AEW Dynamite will not take place in Rochester, NY and will instead move to Jacksonville, Tennessee. The company announced the move is being do[...] Mar 12 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that next week’s AEW Dynamite will not take place in Rochester, NY and will instead move to Jacksonville, Tennessee. The company announced the move is being do[...]

WWE Confirm They Have Contingency Plan In Place For WrestleMania 36

WWE has for the first time confirmed that they have a WrestleMania 36 contingency plan in place should they have to cancel the event in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE issued a statement t[...] Mar 12 - WWE has for the first time confirmed that they have a WrestleMania 36 contingency plan in place should they have to cancel the event in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE issued a statement t[...]

XFL Informs Players It Is Suspending Season Due To Coronavirus

The XFL will reportedly be suspending their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will come as no surprise as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and others have all suspended their seasons. The news was fi[...] Mar 12 - The XFL will reportedly be suspending their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will come as no surprise as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and others have all suspended their seasons. The news was fi[...]

CWFH & CWFA Reported: Canceled TV Taping & Events due to COVID-19

Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decl[...] Mar 12 - Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decl[...]

WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Likely To Be Canceled

WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or postponed after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announc[...] Mar 12 - WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or postponed after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announc[...]