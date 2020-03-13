Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Happy With Photo Of Ronda Rousey At WWE HQ

Last week, Cain Velasquez posted a photo on Twitter from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT of himself with Ronda Rousey as they both had meetings with senior WWE management.

Dave Meltzer revealed that both were there by coincidence as WWE has been bringing a lot of talent in for meetings given the internal changes to management over the last several months.

Meltzer added the photo Velasquez took caused some upset as Rousey being there was meant to be top-secret and the company had gone to some length to ensure only a few people knew she was in the building.

Vince McMahon reportedly was so angry about the photo but knew he couldn't fire the "leaker" as it was Velasquez who didn’t know any better. Another source says people were actually not that angry and but saw the funny side.

Rousey is rumored to be returning at WrestleMania 36.