News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From The Performance Center

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation.

The show was moved from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the state banning of large gatherings and as such tonight's show at the Performance Center will feature no crowd and only "essential personnel" will be in attendance.

The show will feature the return of Jeff Hardy and John Cena. Cena will be there to address “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 36. In addition, Paige will also return tonight, to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown show:

- Jeff Hardy set to return on Friday Night SmackDown

- Paige vows to confront Bayley on SmackDown

- John Cena returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania