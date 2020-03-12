This Weekend's WWE Live Event In Ohio Canceled

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 12, 2020
WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement:
We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing concerns surround COVID-19, and will be taking all precautions to protect the health and safety of all patrons and members of our staff. In accordance with the order set forth today by the State of Ohio Board of Health that contained the directive to ban all mass gatherings of more than 100 people, all events scheduled for the month of March to take place at the Covelli Centre and Packard Music Hall will be either suspended or canceled.
Below is information outlining all events scheduled to take place in the month of March at both facilities.
COVELLI CENTRE EVENTS:
Phantoms Hockey Games: The Phantoms Hockey games that were scheduled for Friday 3/13 and Saturday 3/14 will be suspended and played at a later date. Any fans with tickets to the Youngstown Phantoms games on 3/13 and 3/14 are asked to bring their tickets to the Southwoods Health Box Office located in the Covelli Centre any time starting next Wednesday, 3/18 to redeem a ticket voucher(s) for every current ticket they have that may be redeemed for a future Phantoms Hockey Game either in April of 2020 or during the upcoming 2020-21 season.
WWE: In accordance with the proclamation issued by Governor DeWine, the WWE live event scheduled for this Sunday, March 15 in Youngstown, Ohio has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.
OAC Wrestling State Championships: The Ohio Athletic Committee’s Wrestling State Championships scheduled for 3/21, 3/22, 3/28 and 3/29 have been suspended and will likely be held at a later date. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. If you currently have your tickets, they will still be honored at the rescheduled event. More information will come directly from the Ohio Athletic Committee regarding this event at www.ohioathletics.com.
PACKARD MUSIC HALL EVENTS:
Packard Band Concert Scheduled for 3/15 has been canceled.
Trumbull Town Hall schedule for 3/18 has been canceled. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.
All other events scheduled in the month of March taking place at Packard Music Hall are subject to cancellation or rescheduling. We will share that information as it becomes available.
