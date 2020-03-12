A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe.

WNS has a global reach and we know many of our readers are concerned and worried about these unprecedented and worrisome times. Many of our enjoyments such as professional wrestling, social gatherings, sporting events, and conventions are set to be majorly disrupted over the coming months. Our very way of life will be impacted and many of us will at times become unwell or have friends and loved ones that need our support.

WNS has always been a destination for professional wrestling news and will continue to be such, but more importantly than ever we want to emphasize our great community, a global one that can come together and support each other through the good times and bad.

If you're self-isolating, caring for a loved one or just worried and want to take your mind off things, please come to WNS, enjoy the community, we've got a growing forum, WNS Forum which you can join and discuss pro wrestling or anything you like, we've also got our social media platforms across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In these worrying times, let us come together and be there for each other.

Keep safe and well.

PS. If you've got any experiences to share, drop them in the comment section below.

Ben Kerin

Director & Co-Founder of WrestlingNewsSource.com

ben@wrestlingnewssource.com