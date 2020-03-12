"The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center are supportive of the NHL's decision to suspend the season. Similarly, in consultation with our live event partners, promoters and artists, we have postponed all events at the Prudential Center through the end of March. The health and well-being of our fans, players, performers, artists, staff members, partners and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with public health, state and local officials during this challenging period."

In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center.

CWFH & CWFA Reported: Canceled TV Taping & Events due to COVID-19

Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coron[...] Mar 12 - Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coron[...]

WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Likely To Be Canceled

WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or post[...] Mar 12 - WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or post[...]

AEW 'Blood And Guts' Special Canceled At The Prudential Center

In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudent[...] Mar 12 - In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudent[...]

Convention Center For WWE WrestleMania Axxess Cancels Events Due To Coronavirus

In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as r[...] Mar 12 - In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as r[...]

Ring Of Honor Cancels Meet and Greet Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO[...] Mar 12 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO[...]

AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Draw Lowest Viewership Of The Year

It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once [...] Mar 12 - It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once [...]

WrestleCon Issues Statement On 2020 Convention

The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken act[...] Mar 12 - The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken act[...]

WWE Confirms This Week's SmackDown Will Air From The Performance Center

SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the Uni[...] Mar 12 - SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the Uni[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleM[...] Mar 12 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleM[...]

Tampa Mayor Provides Update On WrestleMania 36 Status

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...] Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer

The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...] Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...]

AEW Forced To Reschedule Next Week’s Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...] Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...]

WWE Backstage Scores Lowest Viewership Since Debut

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...] Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...]

The Revival Reportedly No Longer Being Paid By WWE?

As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...]

Ricochet Says "Bouncing Back Is My Thing!" Amid Fan Concern

Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...] Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...]

Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was b[...] Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was b[...]

"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith Officially Announced For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...] Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...]

AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City

AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...] Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]

WWE Issues Statement Saying SmackDown In Detroit Is Still Scheduled

WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...] Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]

UPDATED: WWE SmackDown To Take Place At The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus?

WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...] Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]

AEW Dynamite: Dark Order To Reveal “The Exalted One” Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]

United States To Restrict All Travel From Europe Beginning Friday Due To Coronavirus, Impact On WrestleMania Attendance Highly Likely

During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...] Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]