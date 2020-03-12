AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Draw Lowest Viewership Of The Year

It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT drew 766,000 viewers, against 697,000 viewers pulled in by NXT on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #25 and NXT ranked #42 in the Cable Top 150.

Both these viewerships are the lowest of the year for each respective company.

Both AEW and NXT were impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic news this week, and likely will be for some time to come.