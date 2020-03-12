Tampa Mayor Provides Update On WrestleMania 36 Status

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her statement was brief and indicated they will not be making any decisions on events weeks away.

"We don’t have to take immediate action for events weeks down the road." she told the news station.

Whilst her comment may reassure some, WWE is planning for the worst-case scenario and has a number of contingencies in place should they be forced to postpone the event.

WWE released a statement last week saying that the company had no intention of cancelling the event.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's initial statement read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

