WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 12, 2020
The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all flights from European countries, excluding the United Kingdom. In addition, today the NBA season was suspended. A number of insider sources are reporting that it is just a matter of time now before WrestleMania is postponed
Alex McCarthy of TalkSport believes Mania could be postponed to the summer.
He tweeted:
"Think we’re looking at a summer ‘Mania…June/July is one of WWE’s contingency plans I believe. With the European travel ban, number of events shutting down and even the NBA season outright suspended… I can’t see how WWE can run ‘Mania now. Things have changed drastically in the past 48 hours with the coronavirus. I had an interview with Drew McIntyre today but he’s been flown back to the US following the travel restrictions they’ve just put in place. Sucks, but understandable."
June/July is one of WWE’s contingency plans I believe. With the European travel ban, number of events shutting down and even the NBA season outright suspended... I can’t see how WWE can run ‘Mania now.
Things have changed drastically in the past 48 hours with the coronavirus.