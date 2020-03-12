AEW Forced To Reschedule Next Week’s Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in Rochester, NY have been banned.

Ticket Master is currently in the process of informing those who have tickets for the event.

As of this report, it remains unknown where next week's AEW Dynamite will broadcast from, if at all given the current Coronavirus pandemic.

We can say with some certainly many AEW and WWE events will be impacted over the next several months.