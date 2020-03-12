WWE Backstage Scores Lowest Viewership Since Debut

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her statement was brief and indicated they will not be m[...]
Mar 12
WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all flights from Eu[...]
Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all flights from Eu[...]
Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in Rochester, NY have been banned. Ticket Master is[...]
Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has received since its debuted. The number is down on t[...]
Mar 12
The Revival Reportedly No Longer Being Paid By WWE? As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. "Multiple sources within WWE have heard [...]
Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. "Multiple sources within WWE have heard [...]
Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon has halted his push. He tweeted: "Okay, I just wa[...]
Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was believed to have suffered the injury on this week&r[...]
Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the official announcement on today’s episode of After t[...]
Mar 12
AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are the spoilers: - TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) defe[...]
Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are the spoilers: - TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) defe[...]
Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the cur[...]
Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to PWIn[...]
Mar 11
WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Following the match, Lee is attacked from behind by Dam[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Following the match, Lee is attacked from behind by Dam[...]
Mar 11
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a tag team match tonight, but[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a tag team match tonight, but[...]
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the identity of their leader, who they have repeatedly dub[...]
Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel from Europe to the United States would be suspende[...]
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match, whi[...]
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo claiming that she was looking forward to being a ro[...]
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa[...]
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron Grimes in a match made official on last weeks broa[...]
Mar 11 - Tampa area reporter Jon Alba posted on Twitter today that there could be an update on the status of WrestleMania 36 within the next 24 hours, which may not be good news for WWE. Alba's tweets are dow[...]