Ricochet Says "Bouncing Back Is My Thing!" Amid Fan Concern

Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon has halted his push.

He tweeted:

"Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me in what capacity. So let’s celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat"

He also added, "Bouncing back is my thing!"