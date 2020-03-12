Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps.

He was believed to have suffered the injury on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Washington, D.C. during an eight-man match that saw AOP, Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The injury occurred when he took a crossbody from Montez Ford.

He is expected to be out of action for a long while.