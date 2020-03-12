Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 12, 2020
In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps.
He was believed to have suffered the injury on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Washington, D.C. during an eight-man match that saw AOP, Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.
The injury occurred when he took a crossbody from Montez Ford.
He is expected to be out of action for a long while.
https://wrestlr.me/62091/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 12
Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was b[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...]
Mar 12 AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]
Mar 11 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Bro[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, whi[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s C[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo c[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron [...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's W[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Tampa area reporter Jon Alba posted on Twitter today that there could be an update on the status of WrestleMania 36 within the next 24 hours, which ma[...]