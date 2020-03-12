"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith Officially Announced For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

I’ve had to be quiet for over a month... It’s been confirmed and official... Now I can shout it to the world!!!! MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!! pic.twitter.com/cQRXNPnhEj

The ceremony is set to take place on April 2, 2020 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“I’ve had to be quiet for over a month… It’s been confirmed and official… Now I can shout it to the world!!!! MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!!”

WWE made the official announcement on today’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. The news had been rumored for a number of weeks.

"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame.

Tampa Mayor Provides Update On WrestleMania 36 Status

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...] Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer

The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...] Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...]

AEW Forced To Reschedule Next Week’s Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...] Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...]

WWE Backstage Scores Lowest Viewership Since Debut

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...] Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...]

The Revival Reportedly No Longer Being Paid By WWE?

As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...]

Ricochet Says "Bouncing Back Is My Thing!" Amid Fan Concern

Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...] Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...]

Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was b[...] Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was b[...]

"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith Officially Announced For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...] Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...]

AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City

AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...] Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]

WWE Issues Statement Saying SmackDown In Detroit Is Still Scheduled

WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...] Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]

UPDATED: WWE SmackDown To Take Place At The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus?

WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...] Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]

AEW Dynamite: Dark Order To Reveal “The Exalted One” Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]

United States To Restrict All Travel From Europe Beginning Friday Due To Coronavirus, Impact On WrestleMania Attendance Highly Likely

During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...] Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Bro[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Bro[...]

AEW Dynamite: Official Rules For “Blood & Guts” Announced

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, whi[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, whi[...]

WWE NXT: Next Participant In Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match Determined

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s C[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s C[...]

AEW Dynamite: Current WWE And NXT Stars Referenced During Promo

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo c[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo c[...]

WWE NXT: Another Participant Advances To Women’s Ladder Match At NXT TakeOver: Tampa

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of NXT North American Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron [...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron [...]

AEW Dynamite: Client Of Jake “The Snake” Roberts Revealed

On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The[...] Mar 11 - On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The[...]

WrestleVotes Says "It's Not Looking Good" For WrestleMania 36 To Go On

Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's W[...] Mar 11 - Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's W[...]