WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 12, 2020
AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are the spoilers:
- TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) defeated Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa
- Penelope Ford defeated Riho
- Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon
- Christopher Daniels defeated Stu Grayson
https://wrestlr.me/62089/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 12 AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]
Mar 11 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Bro[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, whi[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s C[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo c[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron [...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's W[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Tampa area reporter Jon Alba posted on Twitter today that there could be an update on the status of WrestleMania 36 within the next 24 hours, which ma[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is wha[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw o[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings m[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Ma[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Wate[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already bee[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will [...]