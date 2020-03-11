SmackDown And 205 Live This Week Will Take Place At The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus

WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to PWInsider.

WWE now are set to broadcast the two shows from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where they aired tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

But the reason tonight's NXT episode aired from the Performance Center was due to a previously scheduled non-WWE event at Full Sail University, and not because of the virus.

WWE officials reportedly made the decision to make the drastic changes to SmackDown earlier this afternoon due to the outbreak. An official announcement will be coming soon.