WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Following the match, Lee is attacked from behind by Damian Priest before Dominik Dijakovic makes the save. As Dijakovic helps Lee to his feet, Lee attacks him, believing it was Dijakovic who attacked him.

*Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. Following the match, Yim is attacked by Raquel Gonzalez.

*Kushida def. Raul Mendoza.

*NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley comes to the ring and talks about facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Flair then interrupts Ripley and the two begin brawling in the ring, with Flair ultimately coming out on top.

*A video is shown of Mia Yim being interviewed outside the building about her win earlier in the broadcast, but then shows a van speeding past her. Two men in lucha masks jump out and abduct Raul Mendoza.

*Tegan Nox def. Deonna Purrazzo to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

*Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

*Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and challenges Johnny Gargano to come to the ring and give the explanation he promised everyone into why he attacked Ciampa. Gargano then appears on the big screen from a backstage conference room, and as he speaks, Ciampa goes backstage and finds him. The two begin to brawl everywhere until they end up back in the arena and on a balcony, where Ciampa executes the Air Raid Crash on Gargano off of the balcony and through the announce table.