AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a tag team match tonight, but Page says he will have a mystery partner.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Ortiz. During the match, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reveals Lance Archer as his client.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley def. Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida.

*A vignette is shown of Christopher Daniels mocking Dark Order before challenging both Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to singles matches.

*MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade def. Jurassic Express.

*Britt Baker is interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Baker tells the crowd she looks forward to being their role model while also making fun of them. Big Swole interrupts and Baker tells her that the only person who cares about wrestling in their household is her boyfriend (referencing Swole’s husband, WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander). Swole responds by telling Baker that she’s married “BAY BAY” (referencing Baker’s boyfriend, NXT Champion Adam Cole).

*Death Triangle def. Joey Janela & Private Party.

*The official rules for the “Blood & Guts” Match are announced. Two participants will enter the cage and face each other for five minutes before another participant joins in. The match will officially begin when all ten participants are in the cage, and the winning team will be decided either by submission or surrender.

*”Hangman” AdamPage & Dustin Rhodes def. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara.