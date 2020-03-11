United States To Restrict All Travel From Europe Beginning Friday Due To Coronavirus, Impact On WrestleMania Attendance Highly Likely

During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel from Europe to the United States would be suspended for a period of 30 days due to the ongoing issues involving the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Trump further stated that there will be additional travel restrictions for Americans who are coming from Europe “who have undergone appropriate screenings.”

Trump further clarified that the United Kingdom will be exempt from this restriction.

With this news, and with the recent announcement from the city of Tampa that WWE WrestleMania is still expected to go ahead as planned, at least as of right now, this is something that is very likely to have a great impact on international attendance for the event, as there are always many people from Europe who make the trek to WrestleMania every year.

Should WrestleMania be confirmed to go ahead as planned, those who are affected by this restriction will unfortunately have no choice but to remain where they are.