WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week

Posted By: Kenny Williams on Mar 11, 2020

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa will take place, with the winner joining Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox, who have already qualified for the match.

That match will feature Candice LeRae facing Mercedes Martinez.

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt
